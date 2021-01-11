A selection of sustainable funds

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
RECENT months have seen a flurry of fund launches with a sustainability cast, particularly in credit but also in equity and multi-asset funds.
Investing sustainably does not necessarily mean investing in a specific theme fund. Firms may integrate ESG (environmental, social and governance...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes