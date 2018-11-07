Abe's visit to China: Two cheers for Japan-China relations

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE visit last month by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China to mark the 40th anniversary of the signing of a treaty of peace and friendship by the two countries has been called a "historic turning point" heralding the beginning of a "new chapter" in the relationship. Maybe that's how it
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg