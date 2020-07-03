Boris Johnson's 'New Deal' really depends on Brexit deal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined on Tuesday what he called a "New Deal" for the nation's post-pandemic economic recovery.
Yet, his vision was little more than a recycling of old announcements in what is a pale imitation of US President Franklin Roosevelt's historic programme after...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes