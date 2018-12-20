China's rise as a global player exposes its 'soft power deficit'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THIS week sees China celebrate the 40th anniversary of the start of Deng Xiaoping's landmark economic reforms, including Tuesday's speech by President Xi Jinping. While the changes have been one of the biggest game-changers in global affairs in the post-war era, their very success raises today
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg