You are here
Countering China's rising influence
In some of South-east Asia's largest democracies, citizens have started to become acutely aware of the risk of China using money politics to curry favour with local elites.
EARLIER this month, at the US-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Singapore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a commitment for US government investments in the region. Touted under the grandiloquent name of America's Indo-Pacific Economic Vision, it is the economic pillar of a larger
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg