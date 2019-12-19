You are here

Home > Opinion

Dealmakers will test Johnson's open-market credentials

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE United Kingdom's election of a right-wing, pro-market government with a thumping majority would certainly seem like a green light to foreign companies wanting to buy London-listed rivals. But the new political climate for takeovers may be hazier than it seems.

Boris Johnson's administration is still only four months old, so it's hard to know precisely how it would approach a sizable, serious, fully funded foreign takeover bid. The old chestnuts that surface now and again include an attempt on the big drugmakers, AstraZeneca plc or GlaxoSmithKline plc, a tilt by Exxon Mobil Corp for BP plc, or even a US bid for BAE Systems plc, despite the government having a veto via a "golden share". A proposal to take over these particular British icons would be controversial, and each has its strategic and financial obstacles. Yet getting the political calculation right may prove even trickier.

Although Mr Johnson hasn't made the same protectionist noises as his predecessor, Theresa May, the UK has been taking a more interventionist stance on M&A lately. It's now the norm for bidders in sensitive sectors to accept restrictions on how they'll manage the assets they acquire, as seen most recently with the private-equity-led deals for defence contractor Cobham plc and satellite operator Inmarsat plc.

The Competition and Markets Authority, the UK's trustbuster, is getting tougher too. Witness its examination of Amazon.com Inc's minority stake in food-delivery group Deliveroo, even though the e-commerce giant would not have control.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The question is whether the current level of scrutiny is where it peaks.

SEE ALSO

Johnson's Brexit gamble sparks bets for BOE rate cuts in 2020

Mr Johnson is in a bind. The extra seats that delivered his majority were secured by votes potentially "lent", to use the premier's own phrase, from supporters of the opposition Labour Party, including those in Britain's industrial heartlands.

NATIONALIST UNDERCURRENT

Mr Johnson won't want to alienate these voters by hastily endorsing deals that could threaten UK jobs or deliver prized national assets to foreign owners. Despite the Conservative Party's longstanding laissez-faire approach to markets, the nationalist undercurrent remains strong in British politics.

On the other hand, if the bearish analyses of Brexit's impact prove true, the UK economy is in for a difficult time in the years ahead. Mr Johnson will want to attract foreign investment, and flat resistance to any overseas bid would surely be a deterrent to the international business audience. Potential US bidders may judge that Mr Johnson will also want to keep US President Donald Trump happy if he is to secure the wide-ranging free-trade deal he campaigned on.

Mr Johnson, then, will be torn between his new Labour supporters and global business. Predicting where he'll side isn't easy. But when push comes to shove, and with the next election years away, it seems likely that he'd follow the money. Logic suggests that deal-hungry CEOs will now feel more confident testing Britain's open-market credentials. WP

  • The writer is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals.

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property buys more shares in Frasers Property Thailand

SINGAPORE-LISTED Frasers Property Limited (FPL) continues to raise its stake in Frasers Property Thailand (FPT),...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

US stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx...

Dec 18, 2019 10:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley JV company appoints developer for Negeri Selangor land

OXLEY'S joint-venture company, Peninsular Teamwork, has granted developer Grand Place Development the rights to...

Dec 18, 2019 10:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa proposes 1-for-10 rights issue to pare debt

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-food firm Japfa has proposed to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue on the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:07 PM
Technology

Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

[WASHINGTON] Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday to develop a common technology standard for smart...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly