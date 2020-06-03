Formalising mediation in Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
I REFER to the article "New fronts for mediation as preferred form of dispute resolution amid Covid-19" (BT, June 1, 2020) which reported on the new mediation protocol implemented by the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC).
I am heartened by SIMC's efforts to promote the use...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes