You are here
Future of logistics in Singapore 'cannot be more exciting'
As the industry leverages technology, its manpower upskills to match.
ON April 30 this year, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) set up the Supply Chain Employees' Union (SCEU) to support the development of skills and competencies of employees in Singapore's logistics and supply chain sector.
With the rapidly growing demands for operational support,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg