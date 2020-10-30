Has the 'America First' republic collided with 'decline and fall'?

THE Roman republic exerted great influence on the fathers of the American revolution. Observe the legacy: the architecture in Washington, the legislative model of the senate, the Roman statues of political leaders. On the eve of the Nov 3 presidential election, the burning question is whether the once all-commanding republic is turning into a decadent empire.

"America First" has collided with "decline and fall".

America has undergone a transition from being the sole superpower in the 90s to a divided, frightened nation 30 years later. President Donald Trump set the scene in his downbeat, dystopian inaugural address of January 2017. He spoke of a broken America suffering from an opioid crisis, shut-down factories and seepage of popular power to the east coast elites. The pandemic has exposed American weaknesses in public health, income inequalities, racial discrimination and injustice. Mr Trump inherited much of this - and has done little to restore balance.

The US is afraid of Chinese superiority in 5G technology. Its policies on China trade seem driven by fear that it can never outcompete Beijing. America may not be able to hold its own in a cyber war. Manufacturing is under pressure. The largest corporations are not in goods or machinery, but in data. The country resorts to tariffs and sanctions to reduce its trade deficit. This is developing world-type behaviour that, even 10 years ago, the supposed champion of free-market capitalism would not have tolerated in other countries, much less practised itself.

America is a federation. Individual states, as large as members of the European Union (EU), have followed their own disparate policies in the pandemic. Mr Trump has been following his own anti-science agenda, a hallmark of right-wing policies across the world.

America's weakness in medical infrastructure is long-standing. Partisan differences have determined separate policies of cautious normalisation (Democrats), as opposed to speedy reopening of the economy (Republicans). Each state did what suited its milieu. Just look at New York - city and state. Even with the same (Democratic) party in power, the two acted differently - a metaphor for American divisions.

Against this polarised background, the two presidential debates will not have changed much in voters' thinking. Mr Trump the truculent, versus Mr Biden the benevolent. The result could still go either way, whatever the polls say. Mr Trump's chances are greater than most people think. If he wins, he will dismantle the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He will continue his tariff wars with China and extend them to the EU. The US will become an isolationist and protectionist economy.

One question is whether there will be a war with China in the eastern Pacific. If so, can America win a war in Asia, having lost in Korea and Vietnam? Defeat against China would exacerbate the crisis in American society. The US weathered defeat in Vietnam in 1975 as the principal enemy was the Soviet Union. Former president Richard Nixon could exploit Sino-Soviet differences by opening up relations with Beijing, hiding the fact that China had won in Asia. This time will be different.

A war between China and US would draw in India, Japan and Australia on the side of the US. The land war will be on the India-China border in the Himalayas. The US-China confrontation would be naval. If China were to defeat US in the Pacific - say, by regaining Taiwan - the blow to America's foreign prestige and internal stability would be unfathomable.

If Mr Biden wins, his ability to stem the course of American decline will be limited. Even if the Democrats control both Houses of Congress, he will be lucky to pass his tax reform. Apart from completing the Affordable Healthcare Act and making its coverage universal as well as effective, the former vice-president does not seem to be offering much else. The Democrats have gone out of their way to reassure the voters that Mr Biden is not radical. If he has a pliable Congress, he may be emboldened to pick up some of the bolder redistributionist policies Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren pushed for in the primaries. Little in Mr Biden's past suggests such a step, but perhaps he could surprise us.

While the Democrats claim to be as determined to contain China as the Republicans, Mr Biden would be unlikely to provoke all-out war with China. Domestic violence cannot be ruled out. Unless he wins by a convincing margin - gaining the required electoral college votes - white nationalist groups may take to the streets to defend the Trump incumbency. America could witness internal unrest not seen since the post-civil war era 150 years ago.

Optimists and pessimists may have good reason to hope for a Biden landslide. OMFIF