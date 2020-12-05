You are here

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Covid-19 passports will pose serious technical and ethical challenges. But they are a step in the right direction if standardised protocols are put in place
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Securing passenger data is the key challenge for airlines as they consider Covid-19 passports that will exchange digital handshakes with a range of other devices.

NIETZSCHE was right. What doesn't kill us makes us stronger. Having survived oil embargoes, SARS, and market crashes - none of which inspired global solidarity - it has fallen to a clever and insidious bug to finally get airlines and august bodies like the International Air Transport Association...

