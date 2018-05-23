You are here
Here's a new idea: Investing in N Korea
Opinion is still divided on whether the reclusive state is ready to play host to foreign investors. But peace seems within grasp, and some investors are already there.
THE new flavour of the year may be investing in North Korea. The self-isolated country is being wooed both by America and South Korea with diplomatic phrases that describe it as "brimming with prosperity", and an extraordinary proposal to create "three economic belts" connecting the two Koreas
