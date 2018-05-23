You are here

Home > Opinion

Here's a new idea: Investing in N Korea

Opinion is still divided on whether the reclusive state is ready to play host to foreign investors. But peace seems within grasp, and some investors are already there.
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180523_HMKOREA_3445809.jpg
Chinese scholars have asked whether North Korea would protect the property rights of foreign investors in the event of a war. For now, easing of the UN sanctions would signal that it is safe to invest in the north.
PHOTO: AFP

THE new flavour of the year may be investing in North Korea. The self-isolated country is being wooed both by America and South Korea with diplomatic phrases that describe it as "brimming with prosperity", and an extraordinary proposal to create "three economic belts" connecting the two Koreas

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Most earnings meet forecasts, but ratio for those off-mark worsens

May 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

NSE-SGX rift deepens with India bourse filing injunction in Bombay

May 23, 2018
Opinion

Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening