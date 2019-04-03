You are here

Home > Opinion
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hyflux's situation result of its own commercial decisions

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WE refer to Mr Leong Mun Wai's letter, Time for a close look into why Hyflux tanked. This was no typical business failure (BT, March 26).

He suggested that vesting contracts and policy changes led to lower electricity prices which in turn was a key contribution factor to Hyflux's current situation. Mr Leong has drawn the wrong conclusions.

In 2009, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) offered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vesting scheme to power generation companies (gencos) as a voluntary option to encourage the uptake of LNG. Gencos opted into the scheme based on their own commercial considerations.

While EMA only offered up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG under vesting contracts, the gencos decided to buy more than twice as much LNG and build additional generation capacity. At that time, wholesale electricity prices were high. The subsequent increase in generation capacity led to a decline in wholesale electricity prices in recent years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hyflux does not have any LNG vesting contracts. Hyflux decided to build its power plant after the LNG vesting contracts were awarded to the other gencos.

When Hyflux made this decision, information on the plans by other gencos to increase their generation capacity was publicly available. Hyflux's present financial situation is a result of its own commercial decisions, with full knowledge of the gas supply situation and electricity generation market. It is incorrect for Mr Leong to claim that Hyflux's financial problems were caused by "an unexpected domestic policy change".

There is also no justification for EMA to "render relief" to Hyflux using public resources, as Mr Leong had suggested.

EMA will continue to promote economic efficiency and competition, and ensure a level playing field for stakeholders in the electricity market.

Dorcas Tan
Director
Market Development and Surveillance
Department
Energy Market Authority

READ MORE: Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

 

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening