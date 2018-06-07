You are here
Iran and North Korea: trick or treat?
America tries diverse approaches on Iranian and North Korean nuclear programmes.
SYRIA'S Bashar al-Assad is begging for a trip to Pyongyang as Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kim Jong Un. Hollywood would reject such a script as outlandish, yet the scenario offers a reminder of the connections among Syria, Iran and North Korea - and some justification for different
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg