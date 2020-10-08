Post-pandemic geopolitics in 2030: Five possible scenarios

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THERE is no single future until it happens, and any effort to envision geopolitics in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic must include a range of possible future scenarios. I suggest five for 2030, but obviously, others can be imagined.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes