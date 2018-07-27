You are here
Putin taps popular culture for legitimacy
Russian leader has co-opted themes from a working-class Russian rock band to legitimise his government and reinforce patriotism.
Washington, DC
THE analytical tools of political science - which variously describe the Russian regime as undemocratic, illiberal, authoritarian or patronal - fall short of providing an understanding of legitimacy mechanisms at work in the Russian society. Popular culture, often seen as
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg