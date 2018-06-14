You are here

Home > Opinion

Realism, not idealism, wins the day

While critics of the recent US-North Korea summit correctly maintain that the event was long on publicity and short on progress, it would be unrealistic to expect lasting revolutionary change so soon
Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20180614_SUMMIT_3470161.jpg
Making a deal with the leader of the Hermit Kingdom would probably not turn North Korea into another peace-loving Switzerland. But taking a step that would ensure that Seoul would not be destroyed is a goal worth pursuing.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Washington

IT WAS one of those I-Cannot-Believe-This-Is-Happening moments. President Donald Trump just did what no other president in American history was able to do. Sixty-five years after the end of the Korean War, he sat down with the leader of North

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

Jun 14, 2018
SME

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening