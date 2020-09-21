You are here

Home > Opinion
MIND THE GAP

Scrutiny to rise on insurers' practice of charging expenses to par funds

Proposed guidelines by MAS to bring clarity on charges that are allowed and disallowed, and spell out governance structure over allocation of expenses to par fund
Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20200921_GCGAP21_4249124.jpg
An FA firm owned or appointed by an insurer is a separate legal entity and should be responsible for its own operating expenses, says MAS.
PHOTO: REUTERS

FUND expense ratios are an item that Singapore investors do not pay enough attention to. It is a material factor in the returns they reap from their investment funds. The lower the total expense ratio (TER), the higher the potential net returns.

A similar principle broadly applies to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Sunday night said that it will not be acceding to watch-listed construction firm...

Sep 20, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

FIRST Reit's manager said on Sunday that it has a received a non-binding proposal regarding a proposed rental...

Sep 20, 2020 07:04 PM
Real Estate

Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

PRIVATE residential development Verdale sold 50 per cent of the 78 units launched on Saturday, in a project jointly...

Sep 20, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the requisition notice by substantial shareholder Oei...

Sep 20, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

TEE International said in a bourse filing on Saturday that MDIS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has commenced two sets of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.