Settling the (tax) score after the fall

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
DURING the violent Hong Kong protests, a Financial Times article (assertively titled "Beijing will have its revenge on Hong Kong") referenced the Chinese phrase qiu hou suan zhang, in concluding that vengeance by the Chinese government will be forthcoming even if the questions of when and how...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes