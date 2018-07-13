You are here
The story depends on who tells it - and how
Two narratives are competing for our attention in the market for information and ideas
THE term "narrative" - once used mainly by literary theorists in reference to the storyline in a novel, play or film - is now commonly employed by journalists who once upon a time were mostly interested in the facts that combine to produce a political reality which reporters and experts were
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg