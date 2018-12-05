Trump, threats and trade terrorism

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A TERRORIST threatened to detonate the suicide belt that was strapped to his body and to kill hundreds of people he has taken as hostages and who were being trapped in a building unless the government agreed to release 50 of his comrades from jail.
But after long and terrifying hours of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg