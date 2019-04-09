US-China tensions - from trade war, temporary ceasefire to real wars?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
"TRADE wars are good, and easy to win," US President Donald Trump tweeted in March 2018, making it clear he would act on his convictions, starting with his earlier decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The economic nationalist occupying the White House has
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg