You are here

Home > Opinion

US-China ties: It's not a clash of civilisations

Attempts by US policymakers to depict China as an existential threat to the West and their bid to contain and perhaps even defeat its values are misguided
Fri, May 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20190510_LHCLASHAP5G_3777403.jpg
China's Vice-Premier Liu He and President Trump at a trade meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 4, 2019. The Trump administration has gone out of its way to brand China as a global threat, sounding the alarm about its influence around the world, including in Europe, Africa and the Arctic.
PHOTO: AFP

TRYING to deconstruct President Donald Trump's foreign policy and national security agenda has become a full-time job for diplomats and pundits in Washington, DC, and in other world capitals.

In fact, many of those studying the subject have concluded that there is probably no grand

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening