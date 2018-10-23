Weighing the likelihood of a US-China war

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AGAINST the backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Tokyo, renowned American futurologist George Friedman and Meredith Lebard argued in a book they co-authored in 1991, The Coming War with Japan, that the post-Cold War international system would be dominated by a global geo-economic
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg