What if China had never joined the WTO?
The global economy overall would probably have been a little poorer and China would have probably grown more slowly.
IN JANUARY this year, Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, put out a report stating unequivocally that the US had made a mistake in supporting China's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001. Mr Lighthizer argued that China, together with Russia, had undermined the WTO
