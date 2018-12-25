Who will blink first in UK's pantomime of Parliament?

Get our introductory offer at only
PANTOMIME is an honoured form of entertainment in many countries and for many races and religions. It features goodies and baddies, and the goodies win so we can all live happily ever after. It has to have jokes in it, some of which are good and many bad and it appeals to the child in all of us
