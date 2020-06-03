Why the EU must deliver on its vision for post-pandemic reconstruction

Get our introductory offer at only
THE European Commission last week laid out its vision for post-pandemic recovery across the continent, with a proposed 750 billion-euro stimulus plan.
To much self-acclaim, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that "this is Europe's moment …we either go it alone …or we pave...
