Subscribers

More homeowners cash out as property prices peak

Median profit for private homes held for a “relatively short” holding period also doubled to S$247,000 since 2019

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 5:10 pm
Median profit for non-landed private homes, including executive condominiums, with a holding period of five years or less doubled to S$247,000 in 2023, from S$123,241 in 2019.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Residential

MORE private homeowners in Singapore sold their properties last year, as home prices appear to have peaked and the white-hot real estate market eased after successive rounds of cooling measures.

According to data crunched for The Business Times by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, the total number of deals for non-landed private homes, including executive condominiums, with a holding period of five years or less nearly quadrupled to 2,507 in 2023, from 681 in 2019.

The proportion of such...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore residential property

Cushman & Wakefield

private home sales

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

Dubai property frenzy sees buyers queue for million-dollar homes

Jack Ma’s wife said to have bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road

Residential rents may bottom in H2 2024 before recovering on supply lag, better economic growth

Live connected: New condos seamlessly blend city conveniences with nature's tranquillity

Temperature-controlled rooms and insulated walls: New food factory offers options to keep raw ingredients fresh

Close to MRT, shopping mall and popular schools: The luxurious property for families to call home

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article