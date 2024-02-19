Retirees who are owner-occupiers of private homes should be mindful that costs linked to home ownership such as property tax may rise over the long term.

"Lower property tax helps, but retirees must pay heed to costs of owning private homes"

SOME older Singaporeans are asset-rich and cash-flow-poor. A local retiree, who is over 60 years old, could be owning a private home bought years back that has since appreciated significantly in price.

The said retiree, whose key asset is his owner-occupied home, may lack robust sources of cash flow and struggle with paying for costs linked to owning a home, such as property tax.

The above scenario can be viewed as a first-world problem.

The said retiree could rent out a room to generate recurring income.

Nonetheless, the retiree may be concerned with safety and privacy issues when taking in a tenant. Or the retiree may like to have space set aside for use by children and grandchildren whenever...