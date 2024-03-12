CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts dips to 4.05% for Q2

Tay Peck Gek

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 5:32 pm
The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans remains unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum.
PHOTO: BT FILE

CPF

CENTRAL Provident Fund (CPF) members will earn a slightly lower interest rate of 4.05 per cent per annum for their Special, MediSave and Retirement (SMRA) accounts for the second quarter of 2024.

The comparable rate for SMRA accounts in Q1 was 4.08 per cent per annum.

The SMRA interest rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities plus 1 per cent, subject to a floor of 4 per cent, said CPF and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The CPF Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate, which is pegged to the three-month average fixed deposit and savings rates of the three major local banks, will remain unchanged at 2.5 per cent per annum, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 2.5 per cent.

The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans, which is pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will thus remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum.

CPF members below 55 years old will continue to earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first S$60,000 of their combined account balances, capped at S$20,000 for the OA.

SEE ALSO

Those aged 55 and above will continue to earn an extra 2 per cent interest on the first S$30,000 of their combined balances, and an extra 1 per cent on the next S$30,000, capped at S$20,000 for the OA.

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

Government the most trusted institution in Singapore: Survey

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 12)

QR code immigration clearance for travellers in cars to begin on Mar 19

Employers must see real benefits if they are to support workers’ upskilling: ST-BT Budget 2024 Roundtable

Singapore business confidence hits one-year high in Q2 2024: SCCB

Support measures in Budget 2024 not meant to increase Singaporeans’ reliance on government: DPM Heng

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article