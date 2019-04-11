You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eunos industrial building put up for sale

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 12:46 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

115 Eunos.jpg
A six-storey detached industrial building at 115 Eunos Avenue 3 is up for sale by expression of interest.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

A SIX-storey detached industrial building at 115 Eunos Avenue 3 is up for sale by expression of interest.

It joins other properties in the city fringes that have put on the market this week, including a freehold four-storey commercial building at 118 Joo Chiat Road and a freehold redevelopment site at 51 Lorong 21 Geylang. They have indicative prices of S$20 million and S$23 million respectively.

The Eunos property, which is within a 400 metres walk from Paya Lebar MRT station, has a land area of approximately 7,718 square metres (sq m) with gross floor area of approximately 19,294 sq m, which works out to a gross plot ratio of about 2.5.

Sitting on JTC (formerly HDB) land, the three-year old building has a leasehold tenure of 60 years commencing from Feb 1, 1980, with a balance of approximately 21 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While no indicative price has been disclosed, the building, which has a single owner, has a rental yield of about eight to 10 per cent, according to sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

It is currently fully-leased to 15 tenants with most of the tenancies structured with rental escalation, it added.

The building comes with high specifications such as high ceiling, high floor loading, large floor plate, large passenger/cargo lifts, covered carpark and a ground floor canteen. The average floor-to-floor height is about seven metres, making it one of the tallest buildings in the vicinity, said the agent.

The expression of interest exercise closes on May 16 at 3pm.

Real Estate

China's property market is feeling the stimulus effect

Are developer debt fears overblown?

First Reit Q1 DPU flat at 2.15 Singapore cents

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March: SRX

AirTrunk raises S$450m to build Singapore data centre

Aspen in JV to develop M'sia residential project

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Income_Zhong_An_Photo.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income, China's ZA Tech join hands to develop innovative digital insurance products

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech Smartkarma in tie-up with US brokerage Interactive Brokers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening