Oakwood launches day-use workspaces at 17 Asia-Pacific properties

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 2:42 PM
Day-use workspaces are available at Oakwood Studios Singapore, and will be launched soon at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore.
OAKWOOD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has rolled out day-use workspaces at 17 properties across the Asia-Pacific region, it said on Tuesday.

The day-use solution, named "Work from Oakwood", was launched in response to sustained safe-distancing measures at most workplaces, the serviced residence operator said.

The workspaces will be available from 7am to 7pm daily, and offer guests "the luxury of personal space and residential comfort complemented by conducive work areas and amenities", it added.

The package includes free Wifi, morning and afternoon snacks, all-day coffee and tea, and black and white printing of up to 30 sheets of documents daily. Guests can also use each property's recreational facilities, such as a fitness centre and pool, where available.

Under its Clean360 programme, Oakwood also has hygiene measures in place, including capacity-control measures for public areas and facilities, contactless delivery of amenities and in-room dining, and a personal safety kit for guests, which includes face masks, sanitising wipes and hand sanitisers.

Oakwood chief executive Dean Schreiber said the company recognises "the value of providing inspiring retreats for those who need conducive work spaces away from home".

"With travel restrictions in place, this market segment is a key aspect of domestic tourism which will help to drive business," he added.

Day-use workspaces are available at Oakwood Studios Singapore with a minimum booking of seven days. The package will be launched soon at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, the company said.

