Subscribers

Employees seek flexibility in Singapore even as employers resist remote work

Gurj Sandhu

Published Sun, Mar 17, 2024 · 9:00 am
Professionals working in hybrid environments have the highest satisfaction levels, while those required to work on site are most likely to be job hunting.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Remote Working

FOUR years after the pandemic, the Singaporean workforce is still debating the merits and downfalls of hybrid work patterns.

In part, this is due to the remote rewind we are witnessing, with many organisations mandating everyone back in the office. Many Singaporeans are still resistant to this request and need a compelling reason to return to the office.

This remote rewind is exacerbated by more challenging economic times, as companies are focused on increasing productivity.

Many cite lower performance levels from a remote workforce, complexities in real estate management and occupancy, and the difficulties of managing teams with a variety of work patterns.

Yet, the future of work is a much more...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Working Life

Winning the game of boardroom chess

Stressed at work? Your office phone booth could tell your boss

Boosting data quality: How to make a plan for storage, usage and governance

Don’t bet on that marketing degree, Gen Z

The future of work: Why we need to think beyond the hype of the four-day week

Making gender diversity a priority in the wealth management industry

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article