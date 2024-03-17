Employees seek flexibility in Singapore even as employers resist remote work

Professionals working in hybrid environments have the highest satisfaction levels, while those required to work on site are most likely to be job hunting.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

FOUR years after the pandemic, the Singaporean workforce is still debating the merits and downfalls of hybrid work patterns.

In part, this is due to the remote rewind we are witnessing, with many organisations mandating everyone back in the office. Many Singaporeans are still resistant to this request and need a compelling reason to return to the office.

This remote rewind is exacerbated by more challenging economic times, as companies are focused on increasing productivity.

Many cite lower performance levels from a remote workforce, complexities in real estate management and occupancy, and the difficulties of managing teams with a variety of work patterns.

Yet, the future of work is a much more...