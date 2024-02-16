SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: Firms hiring foreigners must pay locals minimum S$1,600 wage, up from S$1,400

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 4:13 pm
Changes to the local qualifying salary will be implemented from Jul 1, 2024.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

LOCAL employees who work at companies that hire foreign workers must soon be paid a minimum full-time wage of S$1,600, up 14 per cent from S$1,400, or a part-time hourly rate of S$10.50 per hour, up from S$9 per hour.

This change is to keep pace with wage growth, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

All companies hiring foreign workers must pay their local workers a local qualifying salary (LQS). The number of local workers who are paid the LQS is used to determine the firm’s foreign worker quota entitlement.

Currently, the LQS is S$1,400 for full-time workers, or a minimum hourly rate of S$9 per hour for part-time workers.

The computation of the foreign worker quota will also be correspondingly adjusted with the new LQS.

The changes will be implemented from Jul 1, 2024.

SEE ALSO

For more of BT’s Budget 2024 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget24

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

fiscal policy

Singapore economy

Singapore manpower

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Budget 2024: Grant to encourage charities to collaborate extended, new tax deduction for overseas humanitarian assistance

Budget 2024: New fund for future energy investments, with initial S$5 billion injection

Budget 2024: S$200 in LifeSG credits for 1.2 million past and present national servicemen

Budget 2024: 1.4 million Singaporeans to get one-time S$300 MediSave Bonus

Budget 2024: S$8.2 billion Majulah Package to benefit 1.6 million Singaporeans

Budget 2024: Higher CPF contribution rates for workers 55 to 65; closure of Special Account for those aged 55 and above

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article