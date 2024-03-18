Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 18)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore key exports surprise with 0.1% fall in February despite electronics growth

SINGAPORE’S non-oil domestic exports slipped 0.1 per cent on year in February, dragged down by a decrease in the non-electronics sector, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Monday (Mar 18).

General insurance sector grows 10.1% in 2023; domestic motor claims spike

SINGAPORE’S general insurance sector posted a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent in gross written premiums to S$10.2 billion in 2023, led by growth in both the domestic and offshore segments. The overall sector recorded an underwriting profit of S$608.1 million for 2023.

Tong Lee Building up for collective sale with S$410 million guide price

PRIME freehold industrial property Tong Lee Building will be put up for collective sale through an open tender on Tuesday, said marketing agent Strata AMC.

NUS invests S$20 million to turn deep-tech research into market solutions

THE National University of Singapore is investing S$20 million to turn deep-tech research into market solutions, with additional funds for an existing programme as well as a new grant.

Genting Singapore investors unfazed by China’s warning to ‘stay away’ from gambling

SHARES of integrated resort operator Genting Singapore were barely changed hours after the Chinese government issued a public reminder on WeChat for Chinese citizens to “stay away from gambling”.

Singapore stocks end flat on Monday ahead of Fed interest rate announcement

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index closed flat on Monday ahead of the US central bank’s policy decision mid-week. The gauge was down 1.03 points or 0.03 per cent to 3,171.90.