Singapore key exports surprise with 0.1% fall in February despite electronics growth

Growth in real NODX also cooled in January, noted Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Brian Lee.

But they added that NODX nonetheless remained healthy at 8.4 per cent year on year in January and February, smoothing out CNY distortions. It was also healthy in volume, they said. Real NODX grew 11.2 per cent on year for the two-month period.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, NODX declined 4.8 per cent in February, in an about-turn from the 2.2 per cent rise in the previous month. Non-electronics fell, while electronics increased.

Key exports’ value hit S$14.2 billion last month, seasonally adjusted, down from S$14.9 billion in January. It was also lower than the 2023 average of S$14.5 billion, but higher than the year-ago period’s S$13.5 billion.

Year on year, electronics exports gained 5.2 per cent in February, up from the previous month’s 0.6 per cent rise. This was the second consecutive positive reading, after 17 straight months of decline, noted the Maybank duo.

Integrated circuits or ICs (15.9 per cent), PCs (26.2 per cent) and parts of ICs (54.8 per cent) contributed most to the expansion.

“Notably, shipments of ICs (which account for nearly half of electronics exports) expanded for the first time since July 2022,” said Dr Chua and Lee. “Likewise, parts of ICs saw positive growth not seen since October 2022.”

Non-electronics shipments last month slipped 1.5 per cent from the year-ago period, reversing from the 21.1 per cent jump in January. Contributing most to the drop were food preparations (-23.5 per cent), specialty chemicals (-19.7 per cent) and electrical circuit apparatus (-36.9 per cent).

NODX to Singapore’s top markets as a whole expanded in February, led by Hong Kong (143.6 per cent), the US (17.1 per cent) and Indonesia (8.2 per cent).

Conversely, exports to all other top markets tracked – Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, the European Union, Thailand, South Korea and China – declined.

Overall, total trade grew 3.5 per cent in February, down from the 14.1 per cent growth in January. Total exports last month rose 1.7 per cent, while total imports were up by 5.6 per cent. In January, total exports expanded 16.6 per cent, while total imports increased by 11.2 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, however, total trade was down 0.5 per cent in February, following January’s 5.3 per cent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the level of total trade reached S$104.6 billion, less than the preceding month’s S$105 billion. Total exports declined 1.7 per cent, and imports rose 1 per cent.

“The export recovery remains intact, although the February figure was slightly weaker than anticipated,” said the Maybank duo, adding: “The Red Sea crisis may have impacted exports in the early months of 2024, disrupting supply chains and delaying shipments.”

Purchasing Managers Indexes remained firmly in expansion territory, they noted.

EnterpriseSG last month upgraded its full-year forecast for NODX, projecting “modest growth” for the year ahead and an expected recovery in electronics.