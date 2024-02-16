Budget 2024: CPF changes for senior workers include Special Account closure, higher Enhanced Retirement Sum

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong says closing the Special Account is to “rationalise the CPF system”, although this is widely seen as plugging a well-known loophole in the retirement savings scheme known as “SA shielding”.

FROM 2025, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Accounts (SAs) of those aged 55 and above will be closed, with the savings transferred to their Retirement Accounts (RAs), up to the Full Retirement Sum (FRS).

Any SA savings that remain after the transfer will go to the Ordinary Account (OA). OA savings can be withdrawn, but interest is accrued at the lower, short-term interest rate.

But CPF members are free to transfer at any time savings in their OA to RA – where savings can only be disbursed to members in retirement payouts – to boost their savings to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS).

...