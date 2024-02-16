SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Subscribers

Budget 2024: CPF changes for senior workers include Special Account closure, higher Enhanced Retirement Sum

Tay Peck Gek

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 9:16 pm
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong says closing the Special Account is to “rationalise the CPF system”, although this is widely seen as plugging a well-known loophole in the retirement savings scheme known as “SA shielding”.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

FROM 2025, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Accounts (SAs) of those aged 55 and above will be closed, with the savings transferred to their Retirement Accounts (RAs), up to the Full Retirement Sum (FRS).

Any SA savings that remain after the transfer will go to the Ordinary Account (OA). OA savings can be withdrawn, but interest is accrued at the lower, short-term interest rate.

But CPF members are free to transfer at any time savings in their OA to RA – where savings can only be disbursed to members in retirement payouts – to boost their savings to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS).

...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

CPF

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

Budget 2024: Upskilling package reflects urgency to protect mature workers

A potential end-of-term Budget with something for everyone

Budget 2024: Upcoming corporate tax changes under Pillar 2 of BEPS 2.0 ‘provides welcome certainty’ to affected firms

Budget 2024: Extra S$600 CDC vouchers for every Singaporean household as Assurance Package gets S$1.9 billion boost

Budget 2024: Enterprise Support Package to help SMEs contain costs, though impact will vary

Budget 2024: Quick takes on lower property tax bills with revised annual value bands

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article