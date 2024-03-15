Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 15)

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 6:30 pm
The latest February sales figure is the lowest made in that month since 2008.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Daily Debrief

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s private home sales down nearly half in February; 149 condos sold amid holiday lull

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 149 private homes in February, 47 per cent fewer than the 281 units moved in January, data released on Friday (Mar 15) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. 

Novartis invests US$256 million to expand Singapore plant

SWISS biopharma giant Novartis has invested US$256 million to expand its biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Singapore. The expanded site will focus on manufacturing therapeutic antibody drugs.

BYD takes different route from Tesla by partnering for regional expansion, looking at plug-in hybrids

SEE ALSO

IN ITS South-east Asia push, China electric-vehicle giant BYD is taking the opposite approach from its biggest rival Tesla, signing many franchise dealers in contrast to Tesla’s direct-sales model.

FLCT to acquire 89.9% interest in 4 logistics assets in Germany from sponsor

FRASERS Logistics and Commercial Trust is acquiring an 89.9 per cent interest in four logistics assets in Germany from its sponsor, Frasers Property.

Life Insurance Association launches guide to explain underwriting process to consumers

THE Life Insurance Association Singapore on Friday launched an underwriting guide for consumers, which contains general underwriting principles and practices for life and health insurance coverage.

Singapore stocks slip on Friday amid inflation fears; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, tracking a decline across most regional markets as investor sentiment was hit by inflation concerns.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

Singapore’s job vacancies rise to 79,800, while re-entry rate of retrenched workers falls in Q4

Singapore may see ‘short pause’ in investments as businesses await refundable credit details: PwC tax leader

Industry body launches salary guide to dispel notion that accountants are paid less than their peers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 14)

Japanese printing group Toppan to build Singapore factory for high-end semiconductor material

Young couples voice concerns over housing loan limits under new HDB protocols

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article