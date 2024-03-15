BYD takes different route from Tesla by partnering for regional expansion, looking at plug-in hybrids

BYD and Tesla are the world's top-selling EV brands, but BYD's strategy differs greatly from that of its American rival.

IN ITS South-east Asia push, China electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is taking the opposite approach from its biggest rival Tesla, signing many franchise dealers in contrast to Tesla’s direct-sales model.

Liu Xueliang, general manager for Asia-Pacific sales for BYD Auto, said in an interview with The Business Times: “We choose dealers because with electric cars, there are still many consumers who are sceptical about the product itself.

“Through dealers, we still want to be able to reassure customers face-to-face,” he said in Mandarin.

As it scales up in the region, BYD may also offer not just EVs, but plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) as well, although these vehicles are pricier than conventional petrol-electric...