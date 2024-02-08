Iswaran allowed to leave Singapore to help son settle in at university; case transferred to High Court

FORMER transport minister S Iswaran’s application to leave Singapore was conditionally approved on Thursday (Feb 8), three weeks after he was handed 27 charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. He intends to be away from Feb 16 to Mar 4, to help his son settle in at an Australian university.

The former minister is accused of corruption, obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant, and obstructing the course of justice.

The prosecution has no objections in principle to Iswaran’s application to travel, but has imposed certain conditions, including a cash bail of S$500,000, in addition to the present agency bail of S$800,000.

Iswaran also has to provide his itinerary to the investigating officer; provide his address while overseas; remain contactable by the investigating officer; and surrender his travel documents within 24 hours of his return to Singapore.

His court case will be transferred to the High Court, with the prosecution citing strong public interest in the case.

The defence agreed, noting that Iswaran wanted an early trial, so that the evidence can be fully aired and the matter decided as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO Singapore to review F1 contracts, audit 2022 race in light of graft allegations against Iswaran

Iswaran is out on bail and plans to defend himself against the charges. Most of the alleged offences involve property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who brought the Formula 1 night race to Singapore.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers has said it will “take a decision in respect of the investigations” against Ong after the case against Iswaran has been completed.

The former minister was arrested in July 2023, and stepped aside from his duties as a Cabinet minister and Member of Parliament. His monthly ministerial pay was cut to S$8,500, but he continued to draw an MP allowance.

After he was notified by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) of the charges, Iswaran resigned from these roles. He also said that he would return all monies received by way of his ministerial salary and MP allowance, from when the CPIB probe began.

He added that he will not seek the return of these monies if he is acquitted.