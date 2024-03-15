Singapore may see ‘short pause’ in investments as businesses await refundable credit details: PwC tax leader

Businesses may not leave Singapore due to tax changes, but the amount of new investment may be affected, says PwC global tax policy leader William Morris.

SINGAPORE is likely to see a “short pause” in investments in the near term, as large multinational enterprises (MNEs) wait to see what incentives other countries will offer in light of global tax changes, said PwC global tax policy leader William Morris in a recent interview with The Business Times.

This is especially because Singapore will lose two major tax incentives following these tax changes: the Pioneer Certificate Incentive, which provides a tax exemption for qualifying activities; and the Development and Expansion Incentive, which provides a concessionary tax rate of either 5 or 10 per cent on income derived from qualifying activities.

“I don’t think businesses are going to leave...