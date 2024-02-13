Rising interest in China, South-east Asia among members of SCCCI

THERE has been rising interest in China and South-east Asia among members of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), the chamber said in its year-in-review for 2023 on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Last year, the group – the apex business organisation of Singapore’s Chinese business community – organised four business missions to nine parts of China, and received nearly 130 delegations from China.

The SCCCI said in a statement: “Among the notable trends in 2023 were China’s relaxation of pandemic restrictions, as well as rising interest in the potential of Malaysia and South-east Asia that arose from the near-shoring of business activities and the attempt to diversify the supply chain.”

The chamber also co-organised the 2023 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation, which attracted more than 2,000 participants from Singapore and China’s business communities.

The SCCCI held trips to Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand as well.

Ties were strengthened with Malaysia’s business community in particular. A memorandum of understanding was signed with SCCCI’s Malaysia counterpart, The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.

In November, both chambers organised a forum to exchange insights and promote bilateral business tie-ups, including to South-east Asia. A joint steering community for further collaboration was also set up.

In June, the SCCCI also led a delegation to the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Bangkok, attended by more than 4,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from across the world.

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said in a statement that the chamber was committed to serving its members and the business community in advocacy, business transformation, digitalisation, internationalisation and building capabilities in sustainability.

In business transformation, for instance, SCCCI organised 35 capability development seminars and technology adoption workshops, which drew 1,740 participants.

The SME Centre@SCCCI continued to provide business-advisory services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and facilitated 3,600 cases, while the Singapore Chinese Chamber Institute of Business attracted 2,151 participants to its 72 courses.

The 2023 edition of the chamber’s annual flagship event, the SME Infocomm Commerce Conference (SMEICC), was attended by around 5,000 participants.

Said Kho: “The economic landscape in 2024 will have its mix of challenges and opportunities; we will continue to stay relevant and deliver value to our members and the business community.”