Malcolm Ong, chief executive and founder of The Fish Farmer, with a water quality monitoring sensor that detects changes in water conditions on his farms.

FACED with space constraints and rising costs, home-grown aquaculture company The Fish Farmer is using sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to farm fish more efficiently.

“It’s very challenging to grow fish in Singapore as there are many competing uses for sea space,” said chief executive and founder Malcolm Ong in an interview with The Business Times.

“So if you have limited space, then you have to think of innovative ways of growing fish using technology.”

...