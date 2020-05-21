You are here

Home > SME

Fair Tenancy Framework industry panel offers 15 recommendations to level retail playing field

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:16 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

THE Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) has put forward a position paper listing 15 key recommendations to the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The recommendations can be broken into three parts: 

- Part A: Transparent access to information.  FTFIC said it recommends two levels of rental data be made available, namely a public-rental info database that is uploaded on a monthly basis, and mall-level productivity and performance data made available by landlords to tenants from whom they require data such as monthly sales data.

- Part B: Recommendation for the government to legislate and pass a Fair Tenancy Bill to prohibit undesirable or unfair tenancy practices and behaviour by either landlords or tenants and also to promote a more efficient and effective free-market dynamic for this business sector. 

- Part C: Recommendation for the establishment of a Fair Tenancy Commission (FTC), which will oversee the creation and generation of market-rental data. The FTC can also provide guidance on gaps, disputes, regulate matters between landlords and tenants, and undertake a periodic review and revision of the Fair Tenancy Legislation. 

SEE ALSO

Britain's M&S to accelerate change as profit falls 21%

FTFIC was formed with representation from the Singapore Business Federation Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Committee (SBF SMEC), the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME), the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) and the Singapore Tenants United for Fairness (SGTUFF).

The committee is chaired by Kurt Wee, president of the ASME, a council member of the SBF and chair of the  SBF SMEC. FTFIC has two co-chairmen, Andrew Kwan, who is vice-president of the RAS, and R. Dhinakaran, president of the SRA.

Mr Kwan said: "It's a ticking time bomb because a lot of these SMEs cannot hang on any further. Things have intensified in the last six weeks or so with the circuit breaker in place. If there is no light in sight, there is a grave danger that many SMEs would rather cut losses at this time. 

"If they think they cannot find a solution in the foreseeable future, I suspect many might decide to terminate (their leases) early and cut losses. And when that happens, you'll find a sudden and severe uptick in unemployment." 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

More wage and rent support needed as most retailers stay closed, F&B firms still restricted

Digitalisation drives growth, agility for logistics firms

Singapore retail, F&B firms team up to spur China business

One in 2 SMEs see falling sales for next 12 months: poll

Mapletree gives helping hand to those on no-pay leave

Healthcare, education SMEs get more help to digitalise amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 05:10 PM
Government & Economy

China supports 'improvement' of Hong Kong's political system

[BEIJING] China said on Thursday it supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and...

May 21, 2020 04:51 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Covid-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

[JAKARTA] Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as...

May 21, 2020 04:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore sees negative rates creep in with flush liquidity

[SINGAPORE] Negative interest rates are creeping into Singapore.

May 21, 2020 04:36 PM
Consumer

Bill Gates gave US$519m to foundation last year

[WASHINGTON] Bill and Melinda Gates contributed US$519 million of cash and stock to their namesake foundation in...

May 21, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks finish lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday after rising for three days, hit by profit-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.