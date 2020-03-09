You are here

Home > SME

Hesitation to digitalise causing Singapore SMEs to lose competitiveness

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 2:58 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

APPREHENSION about digitalisation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore is causing them to fall behind in terms of preparedness for the future digital economy, a survey by QBE Insurance Singapore has found.

Published on Monday, the results of the annual survey's fifth edition revealed that Singapore SMEs "continue to approach new risks lightly with minimal contingency planning - a finding that has been consistent with previous survey results", QBE said.

For instance, while 34 per cent of the 400 SMEs surveyed expressed concern over unauthorised access into systems or computers, only 17 per cent had purchased business insurance for such incidents.

Findings were largely similar for the percentage of businesses concerned about data theft via the Internet, customer fraud and fraudulent payments via the Internet, and infringement of intellectual property rights, versus those who held insurance to protect against these issues. 

QBE noted that the main deterrent for SMEs is the high cost of investment and a lack of financing and funds, even though the businesses are generally keen to digitalise. About 57 per cent of respondents said that financial support from the government was key in removing the barriers to digitalise.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: SBF, ASME selling thermometers at cost to businesses

However, only 31 per cent of the SMEs polled said they utilised available government support in 2019, although 71 per cent said they were aware of such support measures.

QBE said that given these results, more outreach and education is needed to ensure that the measures announced in Budget 2020 to help SMEs access more working capital and further digitalise their business do not end up underutilised too.

"SMEs are the key driving force for Singapore's economy. It is therefore critical for them to understand the importance of digitalising and scaling up to become more competitive in the marketplace," said Ronak Shah, CEO of QBE Insurance Singapore.

"Assistance provided by the government, especially more so in the recent Budget announcement, should provide SMEs with the resources to establish proper contingency plans. This helps to ensure that their overall long-term growth is both sustainable and safe."

The survey, which was conducted in December 2019 before the Covid-19 outbreak, found that businesses were slightly more optimistic about the economy and their own business growth in the next 12 months as compared to the same period in the previous year.

About 22 per cent of SMEs said they planned to internationalise, up 4 per cent from a year prior. Among SMEs that had already internationalised, larger SMEs showed more intent to internationalise further, compared to smaller ones.

The reverse was true for SMEs that had yet to internationalise but intended to within the coming year, and smaller domestic-only SMEs showed stronger intention to go abroad than did their medium and large-sized peers.

QBE noted that the increased interest in overseas expansion runs parallel to the Enterprise Grow Package announced at Budget 2020, which will help firms access more guidance and funding to expand.

Malaysia was the unanimous first choice for expansion, unsurprising given its proximity to Singapore. Hong Kong was the second destination of choice for 34 per cent of larger SMEs.

SME

Covid-19: SBF, ASME selling thermometers at cost to businesses

Over 300 mall tenants call for more rental rebates, fairer tenancy agreements

Money FM podcast: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

SHARES of Singapore banks extended their slump in the afternoon trading session, with the Singapore interbank...

Mar 9, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia names new anti-graft agency chief to lead 1MDB probe

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has appointed Azam Baki to lead its anti-graft agency after the previous chief stepped down...

Mar 9, 2020 02:45 PM
Stocks

Derivatives trading hits record high in Feb on Covid-19 concerns: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) derivatives daily average volume (DDAV) hit a record high in February at 1.2 million...

Mar 9, 2020 02:32 PM
Stocks

Gulf stock markets plunge at open on oil price crash

[DUBAI] Gulf markets fell sharply in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai and Kuwait, as investors panicked, reacting...

Mar 9, 2020 02:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold wavers after topping US$1,700 amid market mayhem

[SINGAPORE] Gold retreated in volatile trading after turmoil in the oil market, the spread of the coronavirus,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.