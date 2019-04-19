You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Top risks SMEs face

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WD_AON.jpg

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Top risks SMEs face

Mind Your Business: Top risks SMEs face

9:14 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: According to a recent survey by AON, the inability to meet evolving customer needs and increasing competition are the top risks for Singapore SMEs. Lack of capital is the top reason for failure to meet customer needs and invest in innovation, with more than 60 per cent of SMEs seeking external financing. Richard Tan, head of sales of at AON talks us through the findings and the implications of them.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

New platform to help SMEs navigate regulations, business transformations

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme

Ying the Label taking art beyond paper and clothes

Digitalising businesses from inside out

My SME Story Ep 6: Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening