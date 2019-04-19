Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Top risks SMEs face

Mind Your Business: Top risks SMEs face

Synopsis: According to a recent survey by AON, the inability to meet evolving customer needs and increasing competition are the top risks for Singapore SMEs. Lack of capital is the top reason for failure to meet customer needs and invest in innovation, with more than 60 per cent of SMEs seeking external financing. Richard Tan, head of sales of at AON talks us through the findings and the implications of them.

