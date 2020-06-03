You are here

Home > SME
VIRUS OUTBREAK

SICCI sets up Covid-19 task force to provide crisis support for SMEs

The chamber wants to help smaller businesses navigate the relief schemes and also nudge them into digitalising and exploring overseas markets
Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20200603_LLSICCIHVSP_4134543.jpg
SICCI chairman T Chandroo believes more can be done to encourage SMEs to digitalise, especially now that the government has unveiled incentives.

BT_20200603_LLSICCIHVSP_4134543.jpg
SICCI vice-chairman Chandra Mohan Rethnam sees the chamber becoming a conduit between businesses and the various government agencies.

Singapore

THE board of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), which began a new two-year term in the middle of a global pandemic, is prioritising aid for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them survive the crisis.

It has identified two areas...

