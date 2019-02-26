You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
Forging tomorrow's new global enterprise
Budget 2019 is a growth driver for SMEs, with initiatives to help the enterprising turn uncertainties into opportunities.
UNCERTAINTY in the global economy continues to amplify as ongoing trade conflicts and technology disruptions upend global supply chains. Given such uncertainty, Budget 2019 is forward-looking as it is designed to catalyse the forging of highly-differentiated and globally competitive Singapore
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg