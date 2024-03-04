Sea to make Shopee prices more competitive, build digital banking services after first year in the black

FOLLOWING the announcement of its first profitable year, New York Stock Exchange-listed Sea said that it will improve the price competitiveness of its product listings on its e-commerce platform Shopee, and build its digital banking and insurance services under its payment arm, SeaMoney, to “capture new, exciting opportunities”.
In an e-mail to its employees on Monday (Mar 4), which was seen by The Business Times, Sea’s chairman and group chief executive officer Forrest Li said the company should...