Sea to make Shopee prices more competitive, build digital banking services after first year in the black

Navene Elangovan

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 9:06 pm
Sea's chairman Forrest Li says that the company will continue to put its users first.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Sea Ltd

FOLLOWING the announcement of its first profitable year, New York Stock Exchange-listed Sea said that it will improve the price competitiveness of its product listings on its e-commerce platform Shopee, and build its digital banking and insurance services under its payment arm, SeaMoney, to “capture new, exciting opportunities”.

In an e-mail to its employees on Monday (Mar 4), which was seen by The Business Times, Sea’s chairman and group chief executive officer Forrest Li said the company should...

