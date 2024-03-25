COMMENTARY ·
Subscribers

‘Buy now, pay later’ is not dead

Key players have retreated, but BNPL remains a growth engine in large marketplaces

Claudia Chong

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 5:00 am
Indonesian tech company GoTo is preparing to launch a BNPL product with social media platform TikTok.
REUTERS

BNPL

TWO of the region’s largest e-commerce players are doubling down on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services, even as this short-term financing product undergoes a reckoning.

Indonesian tech company GoTo said on Mar 19 it is preparing to launch a BNPL product with social media platform TikTok, months after it struck a deal to merge its e-commerce unit Tokopedia with TikTok Shop.

Do these two companies know something about the sector that other players don’t?

BNPL players are faltering, throwing the relevance of the service into question. Yet, a select few operators of large marketplaces could find value in ramping up the offering within their ecosystems.

Billed as one of the hottest opportunities...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

GoTo Group

TikTok

ShopBack

Startups

Shopee

Sea Ltd

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Garage

Serious money is fuelling the Bitcoin rally

Startup Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque steps down

Crypto fund Hack VC looks to raise even more capital for seed stage digital-asset bets

Microsoft to pay Inflection AI US$650 million after scooping up most of staff

Musk’s Neuralink shows first patient playing chess with mind

GoTo, TikTok to launch ‘buy now, pay later’ service in Indonesia

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article