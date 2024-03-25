Indonesian tech company GoTo is preparing to launch a BNPL product with social media platform TikTok.

"‘Buy now, pay later’ is not dead"

TWO of the region’s largest e-commerce players are doubling down on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services, even as this short-term financing product undergoes a reckoning.

Indonesian tech company GoTo said on Mar 19 it is preparing to launch a BNPL product with social media platform TikTok, months after it struck a deal to merge its e-commerce unit Tokopedia with TikTok Shop.

Do these two companies know something about the sector that other players don’t?

BNPL players are faltering, throwing the relevance of the service into question. Yet, a select few operators of large marketplaces could find value in ramping up the offering within their ecosystems.

