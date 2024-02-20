Find out more about subscription packages here .

"Digital wealth platforms report growing AUM, but have yet to see profits"

WEALTH management platforms saw a bump in their assets under management (AUM) in 2023, as new product rollouts attracted more commitments, mainly from existing clients.

“With every new product line over the past 12 months, we’ve seen an incremental uplift in AUM,” said Gregory Van, co-founder and chief executive officer, Endowus.

Michele Ferrario, co-founder and chief executive officer, Stashaway, said: “We saw quite significant AUM growth, particularly in the second part of 2023.”

Endowus has said it now has over US$5 billion in AUM in Singapore and Hong Kong, while Syfe has over US$1 billion in AUM in Singapore alone. Stashaway declined to disclose its AUM.

Current customers were the...